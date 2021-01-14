Couch competition: Presidential inaugurations

The nation’s eyes are turned toward the capitol for the U.S. presidential inauguration.
This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of presidential inaugurations.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. George Washington was the only U.S. president to be inaugurated in two cities. What were they? (Hint: one was the nation’s capital at that time.)
2. The first first lady to attend her husband’s inauguration was _________ in 1809.
3. Jelly Belly created this flavor of jelly bean specifically for Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in order to have red, white and blue jelly beans at the celebration.
4. This president, who is famous for serving the shortest term, conversely holds the record for the longest inaugural address, at approximately two hours.
5. It was so cold at this president’s 1873 inauguration that the champagne for the reception, as well as the canaries for the ceremony, froze.
Answers are on Page 9.