Couch competition: Pondering pets

This week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests readers’ knowledge of pets.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What is the most expensive domesticated cat breed?
2. What is the largest breed of domesticated rabbit in the world?
3. On average, how many vocal sounds can a cat make?
A) 10 B) 60 C) 100
4. How many households in America contain at least one pet?
A) 50 million B) 70 million C) 80 million
5. After cats and dogs, what is the next most popular household pet?