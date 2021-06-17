Couch competition: Music to my ears

This week’s trivia challenge by Tia Langston, Endicott Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, is a test of all things musical.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. From what country did the rock band AC/DC hale?
2. Most notations for piano music are in Italian; that includes the word piano. What does piano translate to in English?
3. Which music group holds the distinction of starring in the first music video ever aired on MTV?
4. On the treble clef staff, what is the note on bottom line called?
5. Which Pink Floyd album features a prism on the cover?