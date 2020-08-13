Couch competition: Museums

Museums can connect us to the realms of the past and otherworldly visions. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires visits some of the world’s most famous museums. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. Which museum is home to the largest collection in the world of Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings?
2. The Vasa Museum houses the Vasa ship, which capsized and sank in 1628. After more than 300 years on the sea bed, the mighty warship was salvaged and preserved. The Vasa Museum is in which country?
3. This famous Dutch painter’s home is a historic location and art museum in Amsterdam. His most famous painting is “The Night Watch.” Extra point if you know where this painting currently is housed.
4. The _______ Museum is a 100-year-old warehouse where artists have repurposed pieces of old industrial and architectural objects to build miles of tunnels, slides, climbers, bridges and castles in downtown St. Louis, Mo.
5. Fossil hunter Barnum Brown, the man who discovered the Tyrannosaurus rex, worked as a field paleontologist for which American Museum?