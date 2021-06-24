Couch competition: Marking Pride month

This week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of Pride month, an annual June commemoration honoring the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a major tipping point in the gay rights movement.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Where is the world’s largest annual Pride celebration held?
2. Where was the first gay pride parade held?
3. Who is considered to be the “Mother of Pride”?
4. What do the colors on the Pride flag represent?
5. Besides the standard rainbow of colors associated with the Pride flag, what two extra colors were originally included?