Couch competition: Mardi Gras

Let the good times roll with this week’s Mardi-Gras themed trivia challenge by Rachelle Marshall, reference librarian for the Whitman County Library. Mardi Gras is Tuesday.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What does the French term Mardi Gras mean?
2. In 1872, the official colors of Mardi Gras were established to honor a visiting member of a royal family. What country was he visiting from? (Bonus: What are the official colors of Mardi Gras?)
3. What do the official colors of Mardi Gras stand for?
4. Mardi Gras didn’t originate in Louisiana, but in which Southern state?
5. “King Cakes” traditionally are baked with what object hidden inside?