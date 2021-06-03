Couch competition: Laws that make you go hmmmm

This week’s trivia challenge, by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of some unusual laws.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. In which state is it a felony to kill Bigfoot?
2. A federal law dating back to the Revolutionary War forbids residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia from hunting on Sunday, with the exception of these two species.
3. True or False: In the state of Texas neither the bride nor the groom has to show up for their own wedding.
4. Residents are only allowed to have garage sales once a year in this state.
5. In Louisiana it is against the law to wrestle with these animals.
trivia Answers
1. Washington. The bill was passed in 1969 and carries a five-year prison sentence.
2. Raccoons and rats can be hunted seven days a week.
3. True. The Lone Star State allows people to marry by proxy. If couples are able to prove that they are unable to attend, representatives can tie the knot for them.
4. Missouri. Garage sales also are limited to three days in length, and the state regulates hours of operation.
5. Bears. The last time someone was tried for this offense was in the 1980s. There are no laws against wrestling alligators.
