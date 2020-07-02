Couch competition: Knowing our presidents

U.S. presidents have always received a lot of attention. This week’s trivia challenge, coauthored by Colfax Librarians Sarah Phelan-Blamires and Rachelle Marshall, sees how much of that information has withstood the test of time. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge.
1. Who is the smallest president in U.S. history, measuring 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds?
2. Who was the president of the United States when Americans landed on the moon?
3. Four U.S. presidents have been assassinated: Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy. Name as many of the assassins as you can.
4. Who are the only two presidents who served in the military during WWI?
5. Trump surpassed this man as the oldest president ever when he was elected at age 70. Who is now the runner up as oldest president, elected at age 69?
Find the answers below.
ANSWERS:
1. James Madison. Fun fact: Madison’s image was used on a series of 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve notes.
2. Richard Nixon
3. John Wilkes Booth, Charles J. Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz, Lee Harvey Oswald.
4. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry Truman. Truman was the only president to serve on the battlefield during WWI. Eisenhower served stateside during WWI, but led the massive invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe that began on D-Day in WWII, making him the only president to serve in both world wars.
5. Ronald Reagan.