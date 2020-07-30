It’s time to get nostalgic about the books you might have read as a kid or teen.
This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires challenges readers’ knowledge of young adult literature. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge.
1. What classic young adult novel features the characters Ponyboy and Sodapop?
2. In “The Lord of the Flies” by William Golding, what is the literal lord of the flies?
3. What is the first book, chronologically, in the “Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis? By the way, do you know what the initials “C.S.” stand for?
4. According to Harry Potter, what are the four positions on a Quidditch team?
5. This young adult book by Markus Zusak is narrated by Death himself. !
Answers
1. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton.
2. A severed pig’s head, impaled on a stick.
3. “The Magician’s Nephew,” Clive Staples.
4. Keeper, Chaser, Beater, Seeker.
5. “The Book Thief.”