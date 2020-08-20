Couch Competition: How well do you know your mail history?

Carved in granite above the entrance to the New York City Post Office along Eighth Avenue are the words: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Contrary to popular belief, this isn’t the official motto of the U.S. Postal Service. Instead the words come from “The Persian Wars” by Herodotus, referring to couriers who served their countries by delivering correspondence between the Greeks and Persians around 500 B.C.
In this week’s trivia challenge, Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires explores little known facts about the Postal Service. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. What does the acronym, ZIP, in Zip Code stand for?
2. The Pony Express, though very popular in Western lore, actually operated during only what year(s)?
3. The most unusual delivery method used by Postal Service is mule train to what location?
4. True or False: “In 1913, a baby in Ohio was mailed by his parents to his grandmother.”
5. In 2019, roughly how many postal workers were attacked by dogs? A) 5 B) 50 C) 500 D) 5,000