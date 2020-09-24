Couch Competition: How well do you know various states’ claims to fame?

There are 50 U.S. states, and each one has a colorful identity. This week’s trivia challenge by Rachelle Marshall, a library assistant at Whitman County Library, tests how many you can identify with a few clues.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. This state’s official bird is the mountain bluebird, flower is the syringa, tree is the western white pine and is nicknamed the Gem State.
2. This state’s official state bird is the brown pelican, flower is the magnolia and tree is the bald cypress. One of its state songs is “You Are My Sunshine” and it’s the setting for John Grisham’s novel, “The Pelican Brief.”
3. This state’s official state bird is the meadowlark, flower is the sunflower, tree is the cottonwood and song is “Home on the Range.”
4. Nicknamed “The Constitution State,” this state’s official state bird is the American robin, flower is the mountain laurel and song is “Yankee Doodle.” It is also the home to several historic lighthouses.
5. Known as the “Heart of Dixie,” this state’s bird is the yellowhammer and flower is the camellia. It is also where Forrest told Jenny he thought she should go back to in the story “Forrest Gump.”