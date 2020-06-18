U.S. black history often is taught as an aside and is limited to a few key figures. This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires goes farther. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
U.S. BLACK HISTORY
1. The earliest recorded protest against American slavery actually preceded America’s nationhood in 1688. This protest was organized by what religious group?
2. Originally established to educate freed slaves to read and write, the first of the historically black colleges and universities was Cheyney University. Still operating after nearly 200 years, this institution is located in what state?
3. What iconic cartoon character was inspired by a real person, Esther Jones, a black jazz singer in Harlem?
4. Liberia, Africa’s first republic, was originally founded as a colony for freed slaves in the 1820s. Liberia’s name is derived from the word ‘liberty,’ and its capital city is named after which U.S. president?
5. Name the scholar and civil rights activist who became the first black American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard and co-founded the NAACP. !
Trivia Answers: 1. Quakers, aka The Society of Friends. 2. Pennsylvania. 3. Betty Boop. Esther, known as “Baby Esther,” was a flapper who performed in the ’20s with a trademark vocal style of “boops.” 4. James Monroe, president at the time, from 1817 to 1825. Liberia’s capital city is Monrovia. 5. W.E.B. Du Bois.