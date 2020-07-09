There’s a lot of armchair traveling going on in 2020, with travel restrictions and people feeling better off staying close to home. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax Librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires takes a factual tour of U.S. states. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge.
1. In 1777, this colony became the first to ban slavery outright. Today, its capital city has the lowest population of all U.S. state capitals.
2. Which U.S. state has the most miles of coastline? This state also has the most bodies of water, with more than 3 million rivers and lakes.
3. Name the four corner states (The only location in the United States where four states’ borders meet at one singular point.).
4. Which state is home to the highest-elevation capital city, at approximately 7,200 feet above sea level?
5. This state was the first to grant women the right to vote in 1869, giving it the apt nickname, the “Equality State.” This state also is home to the nation’s first national monument, established in 1906. Its state flower is the Indian paintbrush.