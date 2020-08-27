Couch competition: Fun flower facts

This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires tests how much you know about the flowers around the world, and maybe even in your own yard. To try your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. Also known as a sword lily, this flower was named for its resemblance to a warrior’s blade.
2. Hydrangeas change color based on the ________ in their soil.
3. There is one pretty purple flower that does not belong in your salad; it’s very poisonous. Which flower is it? A) Lavender B) Lilac C) Violet D) Wisteria
4. Which country produces the most tulips annually? Do you also know from which continent tulips originate?
5. How many times does the agave plant bloom during its lifetime?