Couch competition: Flag fact or fiction?

On the heels of Indepen-dence Day, this week’s trivia by Nichole Kopp, teen and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) librarian, at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of the U.S. flag.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. In what year was the first flag created?
2. How many U.S. flags are on the moon?
3. True or false: If a flag touches the ground, it can still be used.
4. How many hours of the day can the flag be displayed?
5. How many versions of the flag are there?