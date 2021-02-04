This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at the Whitman County Library in Colfax, tests your knowledge of famous couples, in honor of this month’s upcoming Valentine’s Day.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. In what decade was the famous couple Bonnie and Clyde’s extraordinary crime spree?
2. According to most theories, after Mark Antony killed himself with a sword, how did his lover, Cleopatra, commit suicide?
3. In the film “Casablanca,” who were the actor and actress that played the unrequited lovers, Ilsa and Rick?
4. Cupid, the chubby, arrow-shooting mascot of Valentine’s Day (depicted at left), is the son of what two gods?
5. When Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s wife died in the 17th century, he commissioned the____________, now one of the seven wonders of the world, to commemorate her beauty and his undying love for her.