Couch Competition: Facts from the wildside

This week’s trivia challenge by Tia Langston, Endicott Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of animals. The theme dovetails with the library’s summer reading program, Tails & Tales.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which mammal has the longest gestation period?
2. What is the color of a giraffe’s tongue?
3. Ancient Romans used this animal’s feces to lighten the color of their hair.
4. What is someone who shoes horses called?
5. A baby puffin is called a what?