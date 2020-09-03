Couch Competition: Facts about famous musiciansCouch Competition: Facts about famous musicians

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in 1969.

Singers give voice to our collective thoughts and emotions in novel ways. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires explores lesser-known facts about some famous crooners. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.

1. Which singer or band had the most No. 1 hits in the history of the Hot 100? (Extra credit: How many?)

2. Which artist required cash payment prior to any performance, often carrying the money in a bag with her on stage during the show?

3. What band originally was recruited with an ad that read: “Macho types wanted: Must have moustache”?

4. Which pop star played 27 different instruments on his/her debut album?

5. Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash won two Grammys for country/western duets they sang together. Can you name both titles?

