Singers give voice to our collective thoughts and emotions in novel ways. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires explores lesser-known facts about some famous crooners. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. Which singer or band had the most No. 1 hits in the history of the Hot 100? (Extra credit: How many?)
2. Which artist required cash payment prior to any performance, often carrying the money in a bag with her on stage during the show?
3. What band originally was recruited with an ad that read: “Macho types wanted: Must have moustache”?
4. Which pop star played 27 different instruments on his/her debut album?
5. Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash won two Grammys for country/western duets they sang together. Can you name both titles?