Couch Competition: Diving into mythology

Many ancient stories contain eternal messages about life, nature and humankind. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax Librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires tours mythical realms that have stood the test of time. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge.
1. In Greek mythology, whose feather and wax wings melted when he flew too close to the sun? His wings were crafted by his father, Daedalus, the creator of what structure?
2. Name the mystical tree which connects the Nine Worlds in Norse mythology.
3. Prometheus was punished by Zeus because he stole fire to give back to humankind. He was bound to a rock and every day an eagle came and did what?
4. The planets in our solar system were named after Roman Gods. Which planet was named for the Roman equivalent of Zeus, king of the Greek Gods?
5. The Norse god, Odin, sacrificed his eye to gain _________ at Mimir’s well?
Find the answers below.
Answers:
1. Icarus; the labyrinth which trapped the Minotaur.
2. Yggdrasil.
3. Ate his liver (each night, his liver would regrow).
4. Jupiter.
5. Wisdom.