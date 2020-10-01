We all know how stress and anxiety make us feel, but what do you know about their physical and psychological effects, benefits and antidotes?
Keeping with the theme of this week’s issue of Inland 360, Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager for the Whitman County Library, came up with these questions.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Fill in each blank with either “stress” or “anxiety”: _______ is a physical response to something you feel threatened by. _______ is an emotion that’s triggered by this physical response.
2. Your stress response prepares your body to
A) Sleep.
B) Fight or run.
C) Eat large amounts of food.
D) Cry.
3. Can stress be useful to modern humans?
4. What is a good way to relieve stress?
A) Meditation.
B) Exercise.
C) Reading a Book.
D) All of the above.
5. True or false: If you are feeling overwhelmed by stress you should always fix it by yourself.