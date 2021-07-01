Couch Competition: Cooking up a quiz

This week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of cooking and famous chefs.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What does the term “mise en place” refer to in cooking?
2. How old was Aiden Byrne when he became the youngest chef ever to win a Michelin star?
3. How are proteins cooked in the technique “sous vide”?
4. What is the James Beard Award?
5. For how long did Julia Child’s show “The French Chef” run?