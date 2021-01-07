Couch Competition: Considering 2021

Many are wondering what lies ahead in 2021. This week’s trivia challenge looks at what has come before.
For more trivia, the Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which of these dystopian films depicts life in 2021?
A) “Mad Max” B) “1984” C) “The Quiet Place” D) “Ready Player One”
2. March 11, 2021, will mark the 10th anniversary of what nuclear disaster?
3. The Roman Catholic Church excommunicated what German theologian 500 years ago, in 1521, triggering the Protestant Reformation?
4. A century ago, in 1921, mobs of white people looted and set fire to homes and businesses of African American people in what U.S. city?
5. In 2021 a U.S. postage stamp will cost you 55 cents. How much did a stamp cost in 2001?
A) 25 cents. B) 34 cents. C) 40 cents.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, Inland 360