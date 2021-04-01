Couch Competition: Civil War

This week’s trivia challenge is by Rachelle Marshall, reference librarian for Whitman county Library, testing your knowledge of the Civil War.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which famous twins refused to serve in the Civil War because one brother’s name was drawn in the draft lottery and the other brother’s name was not?
2. Seven future United States presidents served in the Civil War, name as many of the seven as you can.
3. During Abraham Lincoln’s first term as president who served as his vice president?
4. After shooting Abraham Lincoln and jumping from the balcony to the stage, what did John Wilks Booth shout to the theater audience?
5. “Army Itch” spread throughout both the Union and Confederate armies causing discomfort, uncontrollable itching, swelling and puss-oozing lacerations. What caused the mysterious ailment?