Couch competition: Christmas crumbs

This week’s trivia challenge digs into the stories behind Christmas, in many different forms. It was compiled by Rachelle Marshall, who handles DVD and CD acquisitions for Whitman County Library in Colfax. The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” what movie is playing at the theater in Bedford Falls?
2. How old was Brenda Lee when she recorded the song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree?”
A) 13 B) 18 C) 21 D) 25
3. True or False? The poinsettia was named for its pointed leaves.
4. In what ocean lies an underwater mountain range called the Christ-mas Ridge?
5. What U.S. state uses the melody to “Oh Tannenbaum” for its state song? !
ANSWERS
ANSWERS: 1. “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” a 1945 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Bing Crosby. 2. A) 13. Lee went on to have 46 more hit songs throughout her lifetime. 3. False. It was named for Joel Poinsett, a botanist who became the first U.S. minister to Mexico in 1825. 4. Pacific Ocean. It was so-named by fishermen for the large fish haul that could be relied upon for a big paycheck before the holidays. 5. Maryland. Its song is titled “Maryland, My Maryland.”