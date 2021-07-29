Couch competition: Boning up on birds of prey

This week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of birds of prey, in celebration of this year’s library summer reading theme, Tails and Tales.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What is the smallest species of owl?
2. How far away can a northern hawk owl detect prey by sight?
3. Famous for its long distance flights, how far can a Swainson hawk fly in one day?
4. What is the maximum dive speed that a peregrine falcon can achieve?
5. How many eggs can one barn owl lay?