Couch competition: Are you in the know in the Northwest?

States considered to be part of the Pacific Northwest include Washington, Oregon and Idaho. However, parts of Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and California are sometimes lumped in with the region. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax Librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires lets readers learn about their area.
To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge. This week’s first-place winner will receive Lonely Planet’s Guidebook, “The Pacific Northwest’s Best Trips.”
1. In 1853, before Washington was admitted into the Union, the Washington Territory was created. The territory included what is today Washington and what two other states?
2. What company invented Tater Tots in the 1950s?
3. What year is written on the Washington state flag? Hint: It was the year that Washington became a state.
4. Name the United States’ deepest lake, at a depth of almost 2,000 feet.
5. Kamiak Butte, located on the Palouse, was named for Chief Kamiakin. He was the leader of what tribe?