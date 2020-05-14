Couch competition: ancient medicine

This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan quizzes readers’ knowledge of modern medicine. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
Used for thousands of years as a pain remedy, the origins of aspirin came from the bark of what tree?
Greek physician, Hippocrates, maintained the theory that human body was filled with four basic substances or humors, which needed to be kept in balance to be healthy. Name the four humors.
From the Middle Ages up to the 20th Century, grave robbers in northern Africa ground these into medicine.
Trepanation is humanity’s oldest form of surgery, practiced as far back as 7,000 years ago. Researchers speculate trepanation was used to cure epilepsy, headaches, head injuries, releasing evil spirits from the mentally ill and other ailments. What is trepanation?
Ancient Greek doctors believed that when a woman was celibate for an extended time, her uterus — eager to bear children — could dislodge and glide freely about her body causing suffocation, seizures and hysteria. What was this condition called?
ANSWERS
1. Willow. 2. Blood, yellow bile, black bile and phlegm. 3. Mummies. 4. Boring holes in the skull. (Interesting fact: More than 1,500 trepanned skulls, about 5 to 10 percent of all skulls found from the Neolithic period, have been uncovered throughout the world, according to Live Science.) 5. Wandering womb.