Couch competition: A toothsome trivia test

Before you next break bread, can you answer which ancient civilization was the first to bake it?
If you are hungry — for facts — this week’s trivia challenge by Amy Ferguson, Albion Branch Library manager at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of food.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What ancient civilization was the first to bake bread?
2. In which country did noodles originate?
3. How many types of fruit can a fruit salad tree grow?
4. What vegetable has more Vitamin C than an orange?
5. In the U.S., the seeds of this plant are referred to as coriander.