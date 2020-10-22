Couch Competition: A haunted history

This week’s trivia challenge, by Amy Ferguson, Albion Library branch manager for Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of ancient celebrations of life and death that remain with us today.
1. What Celtic holiday is widely thought to be the precursor to our modern Halloween celebration?
2. Where does the word “Halloween” come from?
3. What were the original jack o’ lanterns carved from before people had easy access to pumpkins?
4. What are the origins of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead? (Hint: Think of a religion and a cultural group.)
5. What is an ofrenda?