Bust out the piping bags and Grandma’s sugar cookie (or gingerbread) recipe: It’s time for a holiday cookie decorating contest.
The rules are few: Send us a photo (because cookies don’t ship well) of your best-decorated holiday cookie with a description of what it is you’ve used to achieve this excellence. For example, is the cookie embossed, glazed, frosted, adorned with sprinkles or otherwise bedecked? The only other rule is everything has to be edible.
Categories are 6 and younger, 7 to 12, and 12 and older. A winner from each category will be published in a future Inland 360.
Entries are due Dec. 10 and can be emailed to arts@inland360.com with “Cookie Decorating Contest” in the subject line or mailed to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501. Include your name, age, address and phone number. One entry per person.