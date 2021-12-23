Thank you to the readers who submitted entries in the Inland 360 cookie decorating contest. We had no entries in the 6 and younger category, but a tie in the 7-12 category. Below are our winners and their fantastic creations:
7-12 winners:
Isabelle Trigsted, 11, Lewiston.
“My cookie is a sugar cookie baked from scratch. I used buttercream frosting, also made from scratch. My goal was to make it look like a sweater with Christmas lights. For the lights I colored frosting green and used chocolate sprinkles!”
Dorris Attebury-Marzolf, 9, Moscow.
“I decorated this white tree with red hots set on a dab of frosting to show Christmas bulbs. It also has a green frosting garland. The pot is decorated with red hots and a dot of yellow to make it look rich.”
12 and older winner:
Kari Schwendiman, 50, Moscow.
“This is the little brother in the snowman family made from gingerbread cookie dough and corn syrup icing. He won’t last long but as is the happy truth with all snowmen, he’ll be back again next year.”
Honorable mention:
Patty Crowley, 68, Moscow.
Florentine cookie bars.