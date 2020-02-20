Start collecting those colorful, marshmallowy bunnies and chicks: 360’s seventh annual Peeps Diorama Contest entry deadline is just weeks away. And this year, we have a special mission for you and your Peeps.
All entries must follow a theme: the Olympics.
The 2020 summer Olympics will begin in July in Tokyo, so in honor of that, this year’s Peeps must all be involved in some sort of Olympics competition. (You’re not limited to just the summer games; winter contests are OK, too.)
For Tokyo, four new sports will debut — karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing — and two favorites will return — softball and baseball. Choose one of those or pick an old favorite: Just imagine a swimming pool full of Peeps competing in artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming).
Don’t skimp on the Peeps (two Peeps does not a diorama make). Spend some time figuring out how to get a lot of Peeps in on the action. And as always, almost anything goes; we just ask you keep it clean enough for publication in a family newspaper.
If you aren’t sure what a Peeps diorama is, just image search those two words online or visit www.inland360.com and enter “Peeps” into the search window to see winners of previous 360 contests.
Here’s how to enter the contest:
1. Procure a bunch of marshmallow Peeps.
2. Using the Peeps and other props, construct and create an interesting Olympics-themed scene.
3. Take photos from various angles.
4. Send one to three of your photos to 360.
The deadline for photo submissions is noon March 30. We will accept only digital images emailed to contests@inland360.com (put “Peeps contest” in the subject line of your emails). If digital photo submission is beyond your abilities, ask a friend to help you.
Don’t destroy your creation after photographing it, because if yours is chosen as a winner, we may need you to bring your Peeps diorama to the Lewiston Tribune photo studio April 3 for a photo to be published in the April 9 edition of 360.
Entries will be judged by the staff of 360, and all entries also will be available for viewing online at inland360.com, where they will compete for a Peeple’s Choice Award.
There are two age categories: 12 and younger; and 13 and older. Competitors must include the following information about each diorama’s creator: name, age, city, email address and telephone number.
The winners will each receive two movie tickets.