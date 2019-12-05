Cheryl Root of Troy is this week’s winner in our Finish the Holiday Letter contest for her winning entry about Kyleeh.
For those who remember it, and those who don’t, we’re bringing the holiday letter back this year in a contest.
Each week, we’ll provide a prompt. People can send in up to four sentences in response. We’ll select the best entry each week and publish it as part of the letter, along with a new prompt.
Weekly winners receive two movie tickets. The final letter will run Dec. 26.
Holiday greetings from the Sheldons!
It’s hard to believe another year has come and gone, and here we are sending our annual holiday family letter to you again.
This year can be described with one word: busy! The five of us (or eight, if you count all our fur babies) have so much to share. If you haven’t been following us on Instagram, YouTube or Snapchat, you are definitely missing out on some wild adventures.
I’ll start with our biggest news, the birth of the newest member of our family, Klashton (the “l” is silent). Klashton is nearly a year old and is already walking and choosing his own clothes, and I have to say, he has great taste! He has memorized 27 baby sign language signs, and we are really enjoying his sense of humor and requests for more complicated bedtime literature. Last night he asked for “The Canterbury Tales” by Chaucer!
Not to be outdone, Kyleeh, age 5, appears to be on a fast track toward the legal profession. She gives bedtime stories a thorough analysis, followed with a written brief. Don’t even get me started on her legal case on behalf of the “Three Little Pigs.” And now, having read “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Kyleeh is working on an advocacy statement on behalf of the family for roof and chimney damage.
Kannon turned 15 this year, started driving and spent the year testing his newfound independence (and our parenting skills!). If you saw my frantic series of viral posts when he went missing for two weeks last spring, rest assured it all turned out for the best. We…..
What happens next? You tell us.
Finish the Holiday Letter Rules
1. Entries must be no longer than four sentences each week (no run-on sentences). Only one entry per person.
2. Entries for Thursday’s edition are due by midnight Sunday each week.
3. Email entries to contests@inland360.com, include your name and mailing address, including city.