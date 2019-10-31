Compass Points

Wintry weather drives us indoors for our music, art and even our markets. Take a look below for some highlights, and head to the calendar for even more.
Friday
Far Out West, a quartet hailing from Portland, will bring its blend of rock, funk and Americana to the stage Friday at John’s Alley in Moscow beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Members are Forest Carter (drums), Liz Chibucos (electric guitar, vocals), Matthew Holmes (electric bass) and Chad Kimbler (electroacoustic mandolin). The band, which plays throughout the Pacific Northwest, highlighted Juniper Jam at Enterprise, Ore., over Labor Day weekend.
John’s Alley is at 114 E. Sixth St. Admission is $7.
Saturday
The first Moscow Winter Market of the 15th season will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center.
More than 30 vendors will be selling a variety of goods from hand-crafted items to produce. Lunch will be available for purchase, and tours will be led on the hours of the unfinished upper floors of the center, 412 E. Third St.
Sunday
The Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show opens with a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
A number of PWS members will exhibit their works, and Betty Benson of Moscow will be the featured artist for this year’s show. The show continues through Dec. 1.
Benson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho in Moscow, and served as a state senator in the Idaho Legislature, according to a news release.
The barn is at 419 N. Park Way, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Tuesday
The ATOS Trio will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second concert in this season’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
The concert will be in the UI’s Administration Building auditorium at 875 Perimeter Drive.
The trio includes Annette von Hehn on violin, Stefan Heinemeyer on cello and Thomas Hoppe on piano.
Admission is $25 regular price, $20 for ages 60 and older, $10 for students and free for ages 12 and younger with paying adult.
Tickets may be purchased at BookPeople of Moscow or online at www.uidaho.edu/class/acms.
Wednesday and next Thursday
Author Kent Dixon and his son, illustrator Kevin Dixon, will be on the Lewiston campus of Lewis-Clark State College campus for a reading and presentation Wednesday and next Thursday.
The pair will discuss readings and illustrations from their book “The Epic of Gilgamesh” as part of the college’s Rosehill Estate Visiting Scholar Lecture Series.
A dramatic reading of scenes from the book by LCSC students and faculty will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St. in Lewiston. The readings will be illustrated with Kevin Dixon’s comics from the book, and he then will discuss his art and challenges of turning the epic into a comic book.
Kent Dixon will give a presentation, titled “What To Be Excited About in Gilgamesh,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at the Center for Arts & History. This will be an illustrated discussion of the “The Epic of Gilgamesh.”
Kent Dixon is a prose writer, poet and translator, and worked as a professor of creative writing at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, until his retirement in 2013. Kevin Dixon is a graphic illustrator from Chapel Hill, N.C., and has completed graphic versions for a portion of “Oliver Twist” and “Brothers Grimm” stories for the three-volume anthology “The Graphic Canon: The World Great Literature as Comics and Visuals.”
The Dixons collaborated on their 2018 book, which is considered the most complete Gilgamesh in English translation. “The Epic of Gilgamesh” is an epic poem from ancient Mesopotamia that is often regarded as the earliest surviving great work of literature, according to a news release.