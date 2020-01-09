With the holidays in the rearview mirror and schools back in session, the action is picking up around our region with plays, exhibits and even some butterflies. More events can be found in the calendar.
Tonight
The chaotic production of a horrible British mystery is the play-within-a-play for the Clarkston High School Drama Club’s production of “Play On!” by Rick Abbott, which opens at 7 tonight in the CHS auditorium.
The production will continue Friday, Saturday, next Thursday and Jan. 17-18, all at 7 p.m.
The story is that of a community theater troupe trying to put on a play despite interference from the haughty author who keeps revising the script. Act I is the rehearsal, Act II is the near-disastrous dress rehearsal and the final act is the performance of the play-within-the-play, with the author barging into the curtain calls, according to a news release.
Admission is $8 regular price, $5 for students and seniors, and $3 for those seeing the show for a second time. CHS is at 401 Chestnut St.
Friday
A Black-and-White Exhibit at Clarkston’s Valley Art Center will feature black-and-white or monochromatic works in acrylic, graphite, colored pencil, scratchboard, photography, fiber art and sculpture. It opens with a reception from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the art center, 842 Sixth St.
The exhibiting artists include Linda Shewey and Robin Harvey, both of Clarkston; Mary Flerchinger and Nancy Stinchcombs, both of Pomeroy; and Jen Whitted, Daniel Thorson, Mary Lou Wayne and Marlys Seubert, all of Lewiston. The show continues through Feb. 1.
The show is free, and refreshments and light appetizers will be served at the reception.
Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Friday and Sunday
The first planetarium presentation of the new year, “Sentient,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday in the Washington State University planetarium on the Pullman campus.
The movielike show was created by students from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston as they explored the topic of consciousness. It will be shown in the planetarium in Room 231 of Sloan Hall.
Admission is $5 (cash or check only), and free for ages 6 and younger.
Saturday
Preparation for the University of Idaho’s 2020 spring theater season will include a one-day session of auditions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theater on the Moscow campus.
The auditions are open to members of the community as well as students. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue or be prepared to do a cold reading from a provided script.
Signups and additional information may be found online at uidaho.edu/auditions.
The theater is at 625 Stadium Drive.
Tuesday
A presentation all about butterflies will be given by Joel Sauder of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the agency’s Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston.
Sauder is a regional diversity educator and his free presentation is titled “Butterflies: Identification, Ecology and Citizen Science.” It will cover the basics of butterfly ecology and pollinator conservation, according to a news release, as well as the basics of butterfly identification and information about how to participate in butterfly surveys in Idaho and around the country.
The office is at 3316 16th St.