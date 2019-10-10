If you’re looking for some variety over the next week, you got it. From music to brews to storytelling — there’s even ballet performed to rock music — you’ll find it here. Even more events can be found in the calendar on Pages 14-20.
Friday
Performances by two Washington State University faculty music groups will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bryan Hall Theatre on the Pullman campus.
En Chamade, the WSU duo of David Turnbull on trumpet and Jill Schneider on organ, and Equinox, the WSU faculty brass quintet, will give the program and will join to perform several works.
Cost is $10 regular price, $5 for ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students; and free for WSU students. Proceeds from ticket sales in the Faculty Artist Series benefit the School of Music Scholarship Fund.
Saturday
If it’s brews you seek, you will not have to look far Saturday: Brewers events are planned in both Moscow and Lewiston.
In Lewiston, the OctoBREWfest 2019 will be from 2-6 p.m. outdoors at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave. Live music is planned for the event, open only to those ages 21 and older. It will feature 20 craft beers on tap, as well as other beverages. Tickets are $15 in advance (available at Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston) and $20 at the gate.
BrewersFest, a benefit fundraiser, will be from 4-10 p.m. at the Latah County Fair and Event Center in Moscow. The event will feature local brews, as well as wine and cider, and live music by Dr. Z’s MD’s. Admission cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Banner Bank, Umpqua Bank and Moscow Brewing Co.
All proceeds will benefit the event center’s capital campaign, and United Way of Moscow/Latah County.
The fairgrounds is at 1021 Harold St.
Saturday
Roger Amerman, a storyteller and member of the Choctaw Tribe, will give a presentation about plants from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Kooskia Community Center.
Amerman, who lives with his family near the South Fork Clearwater River, is a geologist and ecologist, as well as a beadwork artist. His presentation will focus on the plant species important to the American Indian tribes of the Columbia Basin, with the Kooskia area at the eastern edge, according to a news release. Plants are culturally important for food, building structures, medicine, religion and the arts, and Amerman will discuss the social aspects of plants and their role in culture.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Kooskia Library, and the center is at 26 S. Main St.
Saturday-Sunday
The second concert of the Washington Idaho Symphony season, highlighting American composers, will be performed this weekend in Pullman and Clarkston.
“Revisiting American Gems” is the title of the concert which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pullman High School auditorium, and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Clarkston High School auditorium. The program includes “Overture to Candide” (Leonard Bernstein), “Concertino for Tuba and Strings” (Arthur Frackenpohl), “Casey at the Bat” (Randol Alan Bass) and “Symphony No. 2” (Howard Hanson).
“Concertino for Tuba and Strings” will feature Chris Dickey, the symphony’s principal tubaist, and Matthew Maw will narrate “Casey at the Bat.”
Admission cost is $25 regular price, $15 for college students, $12 for youths ages 12-18 and free for children age 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Tickets may be purchased online at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.
Wednesday
“Ballet Rocks,” a performance by Ballet Victoria, begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jones Theatre on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman.
The production features a fresh take on classical dance set to the music of Roy Orbison, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen, according to the dance company’s website.
Cost (not including service fees) is $25 regular price, $20 for students and seniors 62 and older, and $15 for youth ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at www.festivaldance.org. !