It’s the final week before Christmas, and not a whole lot is stirring as most folks prepare for the holiday. But you can always find something going on if you know where to look, like in Compass Points and the calendar.
Today
Events today at the Asotin County Library include a book club discussion this morning and live music this afternoon.
The library’s True Story Book Group will hold a discussion of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean from 10:30-11:30 this morning at the library. The best-selling nonfiction book intersperses detailed historical information about libraries in the United States while also investigating the unsolved 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Central Library and its aftermath.
Steve Mattoon of Lewiston will provide Music in the Stacks as he plays acoustic guitar on the mezzanine level of the library from 3-4 this afternoon.
The library is at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston.
Friday
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in the east Lewiston Orchards.
The duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
The venue is at 3107 Powers Ave.
Saturday
One of the last chances to pick up a variety of handcrafted items to give as gifts or to keep will be at the annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston.
The annual event regularly fills the casino’s event center.
The casino is at 17500 Nez Perce Road.
Saturday
Participants in the 2019 Lighted Boat Parade will motor down and back up the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston on Saturday evening.
Boats will line up beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch in Lewiston, and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
Participants are asked to register for the parade at Riverview Marina in Lewiston, and the event’s social media page reports assistance for boat decorating will be provided beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Riverview Marina parking lot, 711 Snake River Ave.
During the parade, boats will travel toward Asotin, then turn and travel to the Interstate Bridge on the Washington side and return to the boat launch on the Idaho side.
Saturday
Gary and Kathleen Gemberling of Walla Walla will give a jazz music performance beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in east Lewiston Orchards.
Gary Gemberling is a former music teacher and band director at Lewiston High School, and now is professor of music at Whitman College in Walla Walla.