This week we’ve got music and a play to sit and enjoy, then crafts to peruse and a historical presentation about toys for some education and fun. Look for a bunch more events in the calendar.
Today-Saturday
“Under the Bridge,” staged by APOD Productions, will open at 7 this evening at the Viola Community Center.
The production also will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, and twice Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
The family friendly musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz is based on the “The Family Under the Bridge,” a children’s novel by Natalie Savage Carlson. She was awarded the Newbery Honor for the book after it was published by HarperCollins in 1958.
Admission cost is $12 regular price in advance and $15 at the door, and $8 in advance for ages 6 to 12, and $10 at the door. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted free.
Advance tickets may be purchased at BookPeople of Moscow or online at apodproductions.org.
The center is at 1007 Rothfork Road.
Friday
The 34th annual Washington State University School of Music’s Vocal Extravaganza will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bryan Hall Theatre on the Pullman campus.
This family friendly vocal showcase of the five choral ensembles in the school will feature short performances by the Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir, conducted by Lori Wiest; Tenor/Bass Choir and Treble Choir, conducted by Christopher Nakielski; and Opera Workshop, directed by Julie Anne Wieck.
A bake sale will take place during intermission.
Cost is $10 regular price; $5 for ages 55 and older, and students with ID; and free for ages 12 and younger.
Friday
Five jazz groups from the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hamption School of Music will take the stage beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Administration Building auditorium on the Moscow campus.
The groups performing will include Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and the Chamber Jazz Choir.
The admission cost is $6 regular price, and $4 for students and seniors.
Saturday
The 14th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Gala at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown, featuring artists and crafters from around the region, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature works by more than 20 of the barn’s resident artisans as well as 18 visiting artists. During the event, door prizes will be given away through the afternoon, and lunch will be available for purchase. A make-and-take ornament table will be featured for both children and adults from 1-4 p.m.
The barn is at 419 N. Park Way.
Sunday
Band music is on the program when members of the Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band take up their instruments at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lewiston High School auditorium.
The program will include selections from the musicals “Chicago,” “The Blues Brothers” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
The band is under the direction of Garry Walker, and admission is by donation. The school is at 1114 Ninth Ave.
Wednesday
Joye Dillman of Pullman will give a historical presentation on toys and games enjoyed by children before computer games and the Internet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Troy Historical Society.
Dillman’s presentation is titled “For the Fun Of It: American Childhood Toys and Games.” She is a museum correspondent docent with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and a retired professor of human development at Washington State University.
Attendees are welcome to bring their antique toys to add to the displays at the event.
The society is at 421 S. Main St.