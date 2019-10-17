Compass Points

Interesting stones, a comedic play, craft fair, road race and some live music await you. Want more? Check the calendar.
Friday-Sunday
The annual Gem and Mineral Show, put on by members of the Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies, will be held in the Nez Perce County Fair building in Lewiston Friday through Sunday.
Hours of the show are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday, and admission cost is $3.
The show will feature speakers who will talk about science and history related to geology, according to the gem club’s social media account, and a variety of geological displays.
The fair building is at 1229 Burrell Ave.
Saturday
The Kendrick-Juliaetta Distinguished Young Woman annual Fall Craft Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gym at Kendrick High School.
The annual event is a fundraiser to benefit the Kendrick-Juliaetta DYW program.
Homemade crafts will be featured in a variety of vendor booths, and the event also will feature drawings and pies for sale. Lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m.
A “Spirit of Christmas” donation box to benefit children of all ages will be available, and those making donations will be given free raffle tickets.
The school is at 2001 State Highway 3.
Saturday
Runners will leave the starting line at 9 a.m. Saturday when the 21st annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon and 5K starts from Clarkston’s Granite Lake Park. Both routes are out-and-back courses through the paved Greenbelt Trail System along the Snake River.
Check-in and same-day registrations will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the park. Cost is $20 for the run or $35 for the run and a T-shirt.
Awards will be given for the top finishers, and random drawings and children’s prizes will be given as well. The course for this chip-timed event closes at 12:15 p.m.
The event is put on by the Seaport Striders Running Club, and the park is at 845 Port Way.
Wednesday
Jason Eady, a country singer and guitarist from Texas who began writing his own songs at age 14, will take the stage at John’s Alley in Moscow at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Eady was raised in Jackson, Miss., and his sixth album, “I Travel On,” was released in August 2018. Eady names Merle Haggard, Guy Clark and Willie Nelson among his main inspirations, according to his website, jasoneady.com.
Cost is $10.