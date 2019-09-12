In addition to the corn and brats on this week’s 360 menu, there’s golf, music and a historical presentation. More cool stuff can be found in the calendar, so be sure to peruse it.
Friday
Golfers will tee off Friday in the 13th annual Warrior Golf Classic at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Registration begins at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Net proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships and programs at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Cost is $100 regular price and $75 for LCSC students.
A sack lunch is included before the start, and a barbecue and awards ceremony immediately follow the tournament. The entry fee includes course green fees, the two meals, two beverage tickets, one mulligan (do-over) and two tickets for the drawings.
The golf course is at 3985 Country Club Drive.
Saturday
Pullman’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church plans a Family Oktoberfest from 4-9 p.m. Saturday in the church social hall.
The menu includes brats, sauerkraut and German potato salad for $15. A children’s menu of hot dog, chips, applesauce and beverage will be $5. A beer garden will allow those 21 and older to purchase adult beverages.
The Auf Gehts German Band will provide live music during the event, and games and activities will help entertain the children.
The church is at 440 NE Ash St.
Saturday
Can’t get enough of summer’s corn on the cob? Visit the annual Corn Feed and Dollar Auction Saturday in the parish hall at Clarkston’s Holy Family Catholic Church.
The event begins at 5 p.m., and the menu features the corn, hot dogs, coleslaw and beverages. Cost is $5 regular price, and free for ages 5 and younger.
The church is at 1109 Chestnut St.
Saturday-Sunday
The first concert of the 48th season of the Washington Idaho Symphony, featuring “The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” will be performed Saturday in Pullman and Sunday in Clarkston.
The program will feature “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss, Casey at the Bat” by Randol Alan Bass, and music from “The Force Awakens and “Schindler’s List” by John Williams. The orchestra is conducted by Danh T. Pham, music director. Pham, who was appointed to his current post in 2018, also is conductor of the Washington State University Symphony Orchestra and director of bands at WSU.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pullman High School auditorium and at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost is $25 regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12 to 18, and free for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
Sunday
Nu-Blu, hailing from Siler City, N.C., will bring bluegrass to the Lewiston Hill when it plays a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Spiral Rock Vineyard.
The band is led by the husband-wife team of Carolyn Routh on vocals and Daniel Routh on multiple instruments, with Justin Harrison on fiddle and mandolin, and Austin Hefflefinger on banjo.
Admission is $12, and organizers ask attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.
The venue is at 25844 Old Spiral Highway.
Wednesday
J.R. Spencer of Lapwai will give a presentation about the Nez Perces at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Troy Historical Society.
Spencer’s talk and performance is titled “Rich History: Music & Life Ways of the Nez Perce Native People.”
The historical society is at 421 S. Main St.