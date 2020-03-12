If you’re hungry for food this week, there’s good eatin’ available. And if you’re hungry for anything arts related — music, theater and the like — you’re covered there as well. More events can be found in the calendar.
Tonight-Sunday
University of Idaho actors will take the stage in a gothic mystery, “The Moors” by Jen Silverman, which opens at 7:30 tonight in the Hartung Theater on the Moscow campus.
The play also will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It features two sisters and a maid who live a desolate existence on the bleak moors. Guarding their house is a giant mastiff who strikes up a relationship with a hapless moorhen. Things begin to unravel with the arrival of a governess, according to a news release, taking all the characters down a dangerous path of love and desperation.
Students from this region in the cast include Aidan Leonard of Lewiston and Grace McGreevy of Moscow.
The production is directed by Lennie Dean of Santa Rosa, Calif., a guest director who is on the UI campus for a semester to direct and teach an acting class. She has been involved in the Sonoma County theater scene in California for 40 years.
Admission cost ranges from $6 to $17, and tickets may be purchased at BookPeople of Moscow or by calling UI Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465. The play is free for UI students, and matinees are by donation.
The Hartung Theater is at 625 Stadium Drive.
Saturday-Sunday
You can enjoy good food and support good causes this weekend at three meals served up by nonprofit organizations.
Start things off from 8-11 Saturday morning at the 28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. On the menu are a variety of Scandinavian breakfast items including egg-and-sausage casserole, pancakes, desserts and beverages. The cost is $8 regular price, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit the activities of the Clarkston Sons of Norway, Elvedalen Lodge No. 129.
Saturday afternoon from 4-7, a spaghetti feed will be held at the International Order of Oddfellows Hall in Clearwater. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert, and the cost is by donation. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Clearwater Quick Response Unit.
Finally, the annual Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. Sunday at Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. The all-you-can-eat menu features sausage, pancakes and eggs, and a 50-50 drawing also will be held. The cost for breakfast is $9 regular price, $3 for ages 6-12 and $24 for an immediate family.
Sunday
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band will give a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lewiston High School auditorium.
The program will include “Oklahoma!” “Rise of the Firebird,” “Circus Days March,” “Autumn Leaves” and “A Broadway Tribute.” The band is under the direction of Garry Walker of Clarkston.
The high school is at 114 Ninth Ave. Donations will be accepted.
Sunday
Members of the Palouse Country Cowboy Poets and Musicians will perform music and poetry at their spring show beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Dave Nordquist will be master of ceremonies for the event, and the lineup is scheduled to include Jean Flanigen, John Seltzer, Jim Aasen, Slim Dewitt, Dick Warwick and Bodie Dominguez.
Admission is $10, and food will be available for purchase.
The barn is at 419 N. Park Way.
Wednesday
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater” is the title of a presentation by John Bradbury of Lewiston beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library.
The event is one in the Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, and will cover the logging in this region that was tackled with human-powered cross-cut saws, horses, flumes and log drives on the river.
Bradbury, a retired judge, is author of “Frontier History Along Idaho’s Clearwater River: Pioneers, Miners & Lumberjacks.” He currently serves on the Lewiston City Council.
The library is at 411 D St.