The scene is usually a little slow between Christmas and New Year’s Day, but there’s always music to keep you going. More events can be found in the calendar.
Friday
If Christmas caroling has left you wanting more of a chance to showcase your musical prowess, the open mic night Friday at One World Cafe in Moscow may be what you’re looking for.
Performances begin at 7 p.m., and sets are limited to 10 minutes. Signups are first come-first served, and begin at 6:30 p.m.
One World Cafe is at 533 S. Main St.
Saturday
The Idaho County Orchestra will perform a program titled “A Musical Celebration” beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood.
The program will feature a variety of popular and sacred Christmas music, and ensembles from within the group also will perform.
The orchestra is led by Jean Melching, and members are: Carletta Allen, Lana Claussen, Nathan Winder and Ammon Pikus (violins); Lori Graham (viola); Barb Cleary (cello); Bruce Graham (string bass and guitar); Sister Karen Martin, Mary Schwartz and Carlee Pikus (clarinets); Joan Haaland, Denise Winder and Hannah Schwartz (flutes); and Jared Pikus (piano).
The concert is free and will be followed by a reception.
The monastery is at 465 Keuterville Road.
Tuesday
A New Year’s Eve Bowling Tournament at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston will benefit Twin River Special Olympics WA.
The tournament, called “Bowling for the Gold,” will run from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, and cost is $30, which includes lane fees, pizza and soda.
Those wishing to participate may register in person at Lancer Lanes or online at impact.sowa.org/bowlingforgold.
Lancer Lanes is at 1250 Bridge St.
Tuesday
Progressive electro-soul duo Dash, hailing from Bozeman, will play concertgoers into the new year Tuesday evening at John’s Alley in Moscow.
Music begins at 9:30 p.m., and Willy Jay Tracy and Sultry Swine also will perform.
Dash members are Kayti Korte, bassist and vocalist, and Ben Morris, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer. They combine elements of electronic dance music with traditional soul and rock, according to their website. The band formed in February 2018, and released their debut album, “Super,” in October that year.
Cost is $7 at the door.
John’s Alley is at 114 E. Sixth St.
Tuesday
The Katz Band will rock New Year’s Eve Tuesday beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Lewiston’s MJ Barleyhoppers.
Members of the Lewiston band are Mike Larson (bass), Derek Katzenberger (lead guitar), Brendan Burns (trombone, keyboard, Percussion), Mitch Swanger (percussion) and Ed King (trumpet). All members take a turn at vocals.
According to the band’s social media page, they play favorites from the 1980s and ‘90s with ska flair.
The venue is at 621 21st St.