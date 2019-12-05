Compass Points

If you’re looking for music to help get you into the holiday spirit, you have come to the right place. We have choirs, symphonic, jazz, orchestral and good ol’ country rock. More events — musical and otherwise — can be found in the calendar.
Tonight
The University of Idaho Orchestra and three choirs will give a concert at 7:30 tonight in the Administration Building auditorium on the Moscow campus.
Choirs taking the stage will include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus.
Cost is $6 regular price, and $4 for students and seniors.
Friday
Brass Tacks, a four-member band hailing from Molalla, Ore., will bring country-rock to the stage Friday at John’s Alley in Moscow.
Music begins at 9:30 p.m. and admission is $5.
Band members are Andy Good (vocals, guitar), Eli Howard (electric guitar, vocals), Joe Gibson (bass guitar, vocals) and Eli Taghon (drums). Their latest album is 2018’s “Love, Life & Loss.”
The venue is at 114 E. Sixth St.
Friday
Jazz music is on the menu when groups from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Haddock Performance Hall on the Moscow campus.
The UI Chamber Jazz Choir will perform as will three UI bands: Jazz Bands I, II and III.
The hall is at 1010 Blake Ave. Cost is $6 regular price, and $4 for students and seniors.
Saturday-Sunday
The Washington Idaho Symphony will perform its “Family Christmas” concert this weekend in Pullman and Clarkston.
Santa Claus will make an appearance prior to each concert at a social hour featuring hot cocoa and treats.
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pullman High School auditorium and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Clarkston High School auditorium. Santa will visit with concertgoers beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The program will include music from Disney’s “Frozen,” “The Typewriter” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Admission is $25 regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12-18, and free for ages 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Tickets may be purchased online at wa-idsymphony.org.
Saturday-Sunday
The Orofino Community Choir will present its annual Christmas Concert two times this weekend.
The performances will be 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Orofino. The 30-member choir will sing a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas music.
A reception will follow each performance, and the church is at 446 Brown Ave.
Tuesday
The Community Band of the Palouse will present its annual Christmas and Holiday family concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Domey auditorium of Pullman’s Gladish Community and Cultural Center.
The program will features seasonal favorites.
There is no charge for admission. The band will collect canned goods and nonperishable food items for donation to local food banks.
The center is at 115 NW State St.