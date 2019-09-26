There are a lot of fundraising events on the horizon this week. If you’re planning to attend one or all, donations are always welcome. More events can be found in the calendar.
Tonight
The Kenworthy Annual Gala, the arts organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will be tonight at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a social hour followed by the evening’s entertainment at 8.
The event will feature live entertainment by musicians from the Washington Idaho Symphony, including a brass quintet, a string quartet and a cello duo. Desserts and drinks also are on the menu for the evening, with a no-host bar, and drawings for beer and wine.
Admission is $20 regular price and $10 for students and youths. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.kenworthy.org. All money received from ticket sales, donations and drawings will go to the general operating fund of the theater organization.
The Kenworthy is at 508 S. Main St.
Friday
If jazz is your jam, this concert is perfect for you. The University of Idaho’s jazz bands and choirs will make music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Administration Building auditorium on the Moscow campus.
The program will feature performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and the Chamber Jazz Choir.
Admission is $6 regular price, and $4 for students and seniors.
Saturday
The 11th annual Mutt Strutt, a fundraiser to benefit a Pullman dog park, will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Pullman’s Reaney Park.
Well-behaved canines and their humans can enjoy games, contests, demonstrations and vendors, according to the event website. Yellow Dog Flats will play live music beginning at noon.
Admission is $20 per dog, and online registration may be done at www.whitmanpets.org. The proceeds will go to Pooch Park in Pullman, a project of the Whitman County Humane Society.
The park is at 690 Reaney Way.
Monday
Kathy Meyer of Pullman will give a presentation about one-room schools beginning at 7 p.m. Monday at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
Meyer will give her talk, titled “ ’Readin’, ’Ritin’ & ’Rithmetic: One-Room Schools in Whitman County,” in the depot’s Freight Room. It is part of the “Palouse People” series.
Meyer coordinates programs at the Jones Schoolhouse, an exhibit operated by the Whitman County Historical Society at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds west of Colfax. The volunteers there engage visitors in the experience of learning in a one-room schoolhouse. The Jones Schoolhouse originally was built in 1895 near Dusty, Wash., and it served students in grades one through eight until 1942. It was moved to the fairgrounds in 2010.
The depot is at 330 N. Grand Ave., and attendees should use the Whitman Street entrance.
Tuesday
Tiffany Midge of Moscow will read selections from her new book at a launch event from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Midge is former poet laureate of Moscow, and is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. She is a Pushcart Prize-winning author of three collections of poetry. Her book, “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s,” is a memoir.
Wednesday
The Friends of the Asotin County Library will hold its Fall Book Sale Wednesday through Oct. 5.
The sale will be at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston, 417 Sycamore St. Hours will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Thursday and Oct. 4, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5.