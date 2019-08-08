As the summer begins winding down, the weather shows little sign of changing much. So be on the lookout for a mix of venues that will offer fun in the sun, and a respite from it. Even more events can be found in the calendar.
Friday
Matt Maher, a contemporary Christian songwriter and recording artist, will give a concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
All proceeds will benefit the All Saints Catholic School building project.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $20 each or $18 each for groups of six and can be purchased online at www.itickets.com or by calling (800) 965-9324. Tickets will cost $25 at the door.
Maher made his major label debut in 2008 and his latest studio record is titled “Echoes.” He has been nominated eight times for Grammy awards and in 2015 was named Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Songwriter of the Year, according to a news release.
The church is at 3330 14th St.
Saturday
Singer, songwriter and guitarist Sunny Sweeney, a Texas native, will play Saturday night at John’s Alley in Moscow.
Sweeney, who now lives in Austin, Texas, is set to take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Her fourth studio album, “Trophy,” was released in spring 2017. It features 10 songs, two of which are covers and the rest written with a variety of collaborators.
According to sunnysweeney.com, “Sweeney is a veteran of the trade, and has logged her miles the old-school way. A three-year residency at the Poodle Dog Lounge in Austin ... along with improv and stand-up comedy experience went a long way toward teaching her how to hold a room of cynical drunks in the palm of her hand.”
Advance tickets may be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4285394. Cost is $15 (plus fees) in advance and $20 at the door.
John’s Alley is at 114 E. Sixth St.
Saturday
Kids can learn what’s in the water during the final Science Saturday in the Arboretum from 9:45 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Moscow.
Children can meet at the Red Barn at the south end of the University of Idaho Arboretum for the free program, “Macroinvertebrates: Who Lives in This Water?” It will be led by Mel Topping and Aly Bean, and is limited to 25 attendees. Those ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Members of APOD Productions theater company will stage brief scenes from classic plays and musicals at 2 p.m. Sunday outdoors on the grounds of the Cordelia Church in rural Latah County, southeast of Moscow.
The company was founded in November 2010 by husband-and-wife Todd and Rebecca Payne, and is now a project of the nonprofit Clearwater RC&D Council.
The event is free, and the church address is 1501 Danielson Road, Moscow.
Sunday
Laroy Kidder of Lewiston will give a talk about the history of the Twin Feathers/Potlatch Corp. mill in Kamiah at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Kamiah Welcome Center.
Kidder’s free presentation will include personal memories and experiences about his work at the mill, where he was employed for many years. He also will include information about how the mill ownership changed and how it affected the community.
Kidder went to work there right after his graduation from Kamiah High School and returned to work at the mill after a stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the mill after 35 years of employment there, and Kidder has lived in Lewiston for the last eight years.
The Kamiah Valley Historical Society and Museum will sponsor the free event and refreshments will be served.
The Welcome Center is at 518 Main St.