Compass Points

It’s a new year, and there is new stuff to do around this region. If you don’t see something to suit you here, get on back to the calendar to check out more events.
Tonight
Bart Budwig of Enterprise, Ore., will kick off his album release tour with a show tonight at John’s Alley in Moscow. The new album is titled “Another Burn on the AstroTurf.”
Trego of Spokane also will take the stage. Music begins at 9 p.m. and admission is $5.
Budwig’s musical genres are, according to his social media page, “cosmic country and secular gospel.”
The tour will take Budwig throughout the Pacific Northwest and into California.
John’s Alley is at 114 E. Sixth St.
Friday
The Coffee & Books book club discussion of “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lewiston City Library.
The debut novel is set in the Russian province of Kamchatka, and revolves around the mysterious disappearance of two young sisters.
The library is at 411 D St.
Saturday
A “Renovation Reveal Soiree,” celebrating the reopening of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday with a toast.
The nonprofit theater has been closed for about six weeks to install new seats in the auditorium. The celebration will be followed by a screening of the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
The reopening also marks the date — Jan. 4, 1926 — that Milburn Kenworthy first opened the doors of the theater, according to the theater’s website.
The event is free, but organizers request those wishing to attend RSVP online at www.kenworthy.org.
The center is at 508 S. Main St.
Saturday
A bluegrass concert featuring three acts begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Clarkston High School auditorium.
Performers are the Cherry Sisters Revival, BearGrass and Bodie Dominguez, and Wanigan.
Admission is $5, and the high school is at 410 Chestnut St.
Sunday
A one-day staged reading of the comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Moscow’s 1912 Center. The event is a benefit to raise money toward the center’s second-floor renovation.
The cast includes Kelly Quinnett, theater professor at the University of Idaho in Moscow; David Harlan of Moscow Art Theatre (Too); and Nancy Lee-Painter, theater professor at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, according to a news release. They portray three siblings who are figuring out life after the death of the aging parents they cared for. The play won a Tony Award in 1913, and the Moscow production is directed by David Lee-Painter.
The cast also features Rebecca Payne of APOD Productions in Latah County and UI theater graduates Paige Eberle and Bryce Gowey.
Tickets are $25 and may be reserved by calling or texting (208) 669-2249, emailing 1912center@gmail.com or visiting www.1912center.org.
Tuesday
The annual Rural Alliance Art Show opens Tuesday at the Libey Gallery at the Center at Colfax Library.
The exhibit features the best paintings, drawings, pottery, collage and sculpture created by middle and high school students in Whitman County. Students participating in the show represent schools in Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Oakesdale, Rosalia and Tekoa.
The free exhibit is open during regular library hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
The exhibit continues through Jan. 17. The library is at 102 S. Main St.