This week, take in some talks, some art exhibits and top it off with some tunes. Check the calendar for many more events if you don’t find what you’re looking for here.
Today
John Bieter of Boise, a professor in the history department at Boise State University, will speak about Basques in Idaho at 5:30 this afternoon at the Moscow Public Library.
Bieter’s one-hour presentation is titled “Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho.” Aukera is a Basque word that means both choice and opportunity, according to a news release. Bieter’s presentation will include discussion and historic photos.
He has spent three years living, working, and studying in the Basque region of Northern Spain, and is proficient in Basque and Spanish, according to the BSU history department web page. He is co-director of the Basque Studies Collaborative at BSU.
The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St.
Friday
P. Craig Ellertson, a colored pencil artist from Riverton, Utah, will be the featured artist of the August exhibit at Clarkston’s Valley Art Center. The exhibit opens with a reception from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the center.
Jane Prewett of Dallas/Fort Worth will be showing her jewelry during the same exhibit.
Ellertson’s works are done with colored pencils on black artist board which gives them a different look from those done on light-colored backgrounds, according to a news release.
Refreshments and light appetizers will be served at the reception. The show continues through Aug. 31.
The center is at 842 Sixth St., and regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Saturday
“An Evening with the Cowboys,” a show of cowboy poetry and music, will be from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
The show is the fourth in the barn’s Summer Concert Series. There are three acts performing, including:
l Coyote Joe Sartin, a working cowboy from Milton-Freewater, Ore.
l Lynn Kopelke, a cowboy poet and western artist from Enumclaw, Wash.
l The Panhandle Cowboys, cowboy poets, composers and singers. Members include J.B. Barber of Genesse and Farmer Dave Fulfs of Thompson Falls, Mont.
Cost is $15 at the door, which opens at 6:15 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Saturday
The Scenic 6 Fiddle Show celebrates its 25th year with its annual concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Potlatch High School gym.
Traditional acoustic and old-time musicians who wish to participate may begin signing in at 4:30 p.m. The show will open with the Potlatch Junior Jammers, a youth fiddle group led by Mable Vogt of Potlatch, an Idaho and national champion fiddler.
Organizers request an admission donation of $5 from adults, and those 17 and younger will be admitted free. Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. through the show’s intermission.
Bleacher seating is available in the gym and attendees also may bring lawn chairs.
Sunday
The next exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown —“Western Lifestyles” — will open with a reception 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Carla Danielson of Hooper, Wash., will show her photographs, which are taken on her working horse ranch, printed on metal and mounted on recycled metal. Clover and Karl Rinehart are custom leather artists who live in Uniontown.
The exhibit will continue through Aug. 25, and the barn is at 419 N. Park Way. Regular exhibit hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Tuesday
Timothy Golden, a lawyer and professor who lives in Walla Walla, will give the first talk in the annual Wine & Wisdom speaking series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Basalt Cellars in Clarkston.
Golden, who teaches African-American philosophy and critical race theory at Walla Walla University in College Place, Wash., will give a speech titled “Equality on Trial: Race, Fairness and the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Basalt Cellars is at 906 Port Drive.