There’s a lot of food and drink on this week’s menu, but a few well-placed books, movies and concerts should help satisfy those who aren’t hungry yet. More tasty events can be found in the calendar.
Tonight
The 2019 novel “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead is the discussion topic for Book Night at the Asotin County Library set for 7 tonight.
The event will be held in the library annex at 407C Sycamore St. in Clarkston.
The novel is set in the 1960s with time hops to the present day. It is based on the true events surrounding the Dozier School, a reform school in Marianna, Fla., that had its long history of student beatings and even deaths exposed beginning in 2012.
Friday
The 16th annual annual SOUP-port Our Shelters fundraiser lunch will be ladled up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the YWCA in downtown Lewiston.
A ticket costs $25 and includes a hand-painted bowl and the choice of six different soups served by members of the Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire, Asotin County Sheriff’s, Clarkston Fire, Clarkston Police and Garfield County Sheriff’s departments. Bread, cookies and a beverage rounds out the meal.
All proceeds benefit the YWCA shelters and programs.
Tickets may be purchased at the YWCA at 300 Main St., all Banner Bank locations and Rosauers, or online at ywcaidaho.org.
Friday
The Palouse Trio will perform a program of romantic and early 20th century works for piano trio in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bryan Hall Theatre on the Pullman campus of Washington State University.
Trio members are violinist Meredith Arksey, cellist Ruth Boden and pianist Yoon-Wah “Yuna” Roh. They will perform pieces by Cassado, Kirchner and Mendelssohn.
Cost is $10 regular price; $5 for non-WSU students, and ages 55 and older; and free for WSU students.
Proceeds from this Faculty Artist Series concert will benefit the WSU School of Music Scholarship Fund.
Saturday
The Leap Day version of Lewiston Brewfest 2020 will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday in the Nez Perce County Fair pavilion in Lewiston.
The event is open only to those 21 and older, and features 32 craft brews on tap, including ciders and hard kombucha.
Tickets are $15 which includes a pint glass and eight samples. Additional samples are $1 each. Tickets may be purchased at Rosauers in Lewiston, Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston and online at lewistonbrewfest.com
The fairgrounds are at 1229 Burrell Ave.
Sunday
The 66th annual Uniontown Sausage Feed will provide a sausage meal from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Community Building in Uniontown.
The all-you-can-eat menu includes sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, pickles, roll and a slice of pie for dessert. Bodie Dominguez will provide live music during the event, and a beer garden is provided for those wishing an adult beverage.
Cost for the meal is $13 regular price, $9 for ages 6-12, and $2 for ages 5 and younger.
The community hall is along State Route 195.
Tuesday
The national LunaFest Women’s Film Festival in Moscow opens with a pre-show reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
The festival features original, short films by, for and about women, according to a news release. The casual reception will include a no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres. Film screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.
Cost to students is $5 for the films only and $8 for both the reception and films. Regular price is $8 for just the films, and $15 for the reception and films.
The Kenworthy is at 508 S. Main St.