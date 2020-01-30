Compass Points

You’ll have chances both to feed the mind and the body with events in our region this week. You can dig up more events in the calendar.
Today
Carlos B. Gil will give two presentations today about immigration in America on the Pullman campus of Washington State University.
Gil is emeritus professor of history at the University of Washington in Seattle. His talks include:
Noon to 1 p.m. — “Immigration and American Identity,” one in the “Pizza and Politics” series, Foley Speakers Room 308, Bryan Hall. Pizza and beverages will be provided.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — “From Mexican to Mexican American: A Family Immigration Story,” Room 202, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education.
Gil explores Mexican immigration by focusing on his own family’s experience in southern California, tracing that history from the 1920s to the 1970s, according to the WSU website.
Tonight
“Soup and a Movie,” an event open to adults, begins at 6 tonight at the Nezperce Community Library.
The PG-13-rated film shown will be 1998’s “Smoke Signals,” based on a short story from the Sherman Alexie book “Tonto and the Lone Ranger Fistfight in Heaven.” A meal of soup and bread will be served as the movie is screened.
Organizers request those wishing to attend call the library at (208) 937-2458 or email nezperce.library@prld.org so they can prepare enough food.
The library is at 602 Fourth Ave.
Friday
Equinox, the faculty brass quintet at Washington State University, will perform a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bryan Hall Theatre on the Pullman campus.
The ensemble will perform many standard works from their repertoire, according to a news release, but it will also perform several small ensemble works as well. Yoon-Wha Roh (piano) will join David Turnbull and Tina Anderson (trumpets), Martin King (horn), Sarah Miller (trombone) and Christopher Dickey (tuba).
Cost is $10 regular price, $5 for non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, and free for WSU students.
The performance is part of the Faculty Artist Series and proceeds from ticket sales in the series benefit the School of Music Scholarship Fund.
Friday
The first Moscow Bluegrass Festival features four bands playing from 6-10 p.m. Friday at Hunga Dunga Brewery in Moscow.
Bands include Pick Axe Bluegrass, Moscow Mules, Steptoe and Squirrels N’ Bonnets. Admission is $10
The brewery is at 333 N. Jackson St.
Saturday
“Dirt and Diamonds,” the 13th annual American Legion Baseball Steak Out fundraiser, kicks off Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston Orchards.
A no-host social hour begins at 5 followed by dinner from 6-8 p.m. The menu includes steak (chicken is available upon request), baked potato, green salad, baked beans, roll and dessert.
DJ music and dancing begins at 8:30 p.m., and silent and live auctions also will be conducted.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Unions and Les Schwab Tires, in Lewiston and Clarkston.
The fairgrounds are at 1229 Burrell Ave.