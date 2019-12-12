As Christmas approaches, events are taking a decidedly holiday turn, with a bit of attention focused on a certain famous novel detective. More events can be found in the calendar.
Tonight
The fictional detective Sherlock Holmes is the topic of a reading and presentation by Troy author Robert Perret beginning at 6 tonight at the Moscow Public Library.
Perret will read from his new book, “Dead Ringers: Sherlock Holmes Stories,” and will follow it with a discussion of “all things Sherlockian,” according to a news release. Earl Grey tea soda and light snacks will be provided.
Perret is a librarian who has published dozens of short stories, many about Holmes. He is a member of Holmes-oriented organizations, including the John H. Watson Society and the Sound of the Baskervilles.
The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St.
Friday
The University of Idaho’s 30th annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday in the Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus.
The popular, family-friendly holiday concert will feature performances from UI’s Jazz Choirs, Lionel Hampton School of Music ensembles and nearly 1,000 local and regional elementary, junior high school and high school choir members. There will be special guest performances by Adrian Crookston, an accordion player who performs Brazilian music, and Navin Chettri, a percussionist who blends Nepali folk music, Indian classical influences, West African sounds and jazz, according to a news release. This year’s event also features new compositions and arrangements by UI faculty members Ruby Fulton, Vern Sielert and Dan Bukvich.
In the interest of enhanced safety, UI security will be conducting bag checks at all the entrances. The concert also will be live-streamed at uidaho.edu/live.
Admission is free, but cash donations to benefit the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarships will be accepted at the door.
Friday-Saturday
“A Christmas Carol: Dickens Dessert Extravaganza” will include a presentation of the Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston.
The evening, presented by the LCSC Humanities Division, also will include traditional carols and seasonal music by members of the LCSC Concert Choir. A dessert plate and coffee are included in the price of the $15 ticket. A no-host bar also will be available.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at lcscdickens2019.brownpapertickets.com.
The center is at 415 Main St.
Saturday
An Old-Fashioned Garfield County Christmas, featuring music by a number of musicians from around the region, will be Saturday at Pomeroy’s Pataha Flour Mill.
A Christmas-themed buffet dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., and the menu will include several meats, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls, salad and desserts. Vegetarian and vegan meals are available by request, and organizers ask reservations be made by calling (509) 843-3799. The cost is by donation to the nonprofit mill.
Music begins after dinner, and will include performances by Paul Miller, Pomeroy mayor; Janet (Davis) Parsons, a Clarkston resident who was raised in Pomeroy; pianist Muriel Bott; singer Ken Storey; and Rep. Mary Dye on flute. There also will be a children’s Christmas story, and Jon Van Vogt will lead caroling from the piano.
Saturday
The annual Christmas in Potlatch celebration Saturday will feature music, a parade, fireworks and Santa Claus.
Craft and food vendors will set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both the Potlatch Senior Center at 645 Pine St., and the Log Inn at 745 Sixth St.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Claus will visit the Scenic 6 Depot at 125 Sixth St. The Potlatch Community Band Christmas concert will begin at 2 p.m. at the Faith Full Gospel Church in Onaway.
The 24th annual Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m.
Following the parade, an open house will be held at the Potlatch Library featuring refreshments and a performance by the Potlatch Junior Jammers fiddle group. Fireworks will be set off in Scenic 6 Park.
Finally, Beargrass will play country tunes from 7-9 p.m. in the Washington, Idaho, Montana History Preservation Group railroad depot. !